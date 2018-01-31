Canada
January 31, 2018 3:26 pm

Charges laid in Hamilton child exploitation investigation

The Hamilton Police ICE (Internet Child Exploitation) Unit has laid charges following an investigation that started early last year.

Police say they traced an child pornography image that was uploaded to an online chat application back to a Hamilton residence.

In June 2017, police executed a search warrant and seized numerous electronic devices.

A forensic analysis lead to the discovery of digital images and videos of child pornography.

A 30-year-old Hamilton man is charged with possession of child pornography.

