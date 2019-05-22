3 men, 1 woman charged in Hamilton child porn case

The Hamilton Police Service’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit has made four arrests and seized 27 computers and other devices after a two-week investigation into the sharing of images and videos over social media.

Detectives say the three men and one woman who have been charged are not known to each other.

Between May 6 and 16, police executed four search warrants at various locations across the city and laid 17 charges, including the possession of child pornography and making child pornography available.

Investigators say more charges may be laid after the electronic devices undergo a forensic examination.

As a result of the investigation, a 19-year-old man has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of making child pornography available. A 38-year-old man has been charged with three counts of possession of child pornography. A 23-year-old woman has been charged with five counts each of possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography, and a 47-year-old man has been charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

All four of the accused are from Hamilton.

The Hamilton Police Service is reminding parents to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children about internet safety.

Parents can find resources to assist them at cybertips.ca.