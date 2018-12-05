At least four Hamilton men, including a paramedic, face child porn charges

A Hamilton paramedic is among four local men who have been arrested as part of a province-wide investigation into online child sexual abuse.
The O.P.P. says it has laid over 550 charges against 122 people, including three Hamilton men, as part of the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet.
Police were also able to identify and rescue 55 victims, one as young as three years old.
Frank Hampson, 50, who is an advanced care paramedic in Hamilton, is charged with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.
Jason Haughie, 39, Eric Parsons, 30, and Michael Macpherson, 62, are also facing child pornography charges.
