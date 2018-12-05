Hamilton Police want to identify pub robbery suspect

Hamilton Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.
READ MORE: Hamilton police offer $50k reward for information on Musitano mob hit
They have released a surveillance photo of a man who allegedly robbed the Happy Hourz Pub on McNab Street on Sept. 9.
A passerby spotted the intruder and yelled out to him, causing the suspect to flee the scene before officers arrived.
READ MORE: York Regional Police are putting online the names of those charged with impaired driving online
If you have any information, contact Det. Sgt. Emidio Evangelista at 905-546-2991 or Det. Const. Adam Krasjula at 905-546-8935.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.