December 5, 2018 11:24 am

Hamilton Police want to identify pub robbery suspect

By Reporter  Global News

Hamilton Police have released a surveillance photo of a man who allegedly robbed the Happy Hourz Pub.

Hamilton Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.

They have released a surveillance photo of a man who allegedly robbed the Happy Hourz Pub on McNab Street on Sept. 9.

A passerby spotted the intruder and yelled out to him, causing the suspect to flee the scene before officers arrived.

If you have any information, contact Det. Sgt. Emidio Evangelista at 905-546-2991 or Det. Const. Adam Krasjula at 905-546-8935.

