York Regional Police are now going to be sharing the names of anyone charged with a DUI online.

16 IMPAIRED DRIVERS CHARGED THIS WEEKEND – "Effective immediately, @YRP will name all drivers charged with impaired-related criminal driving offences, to further make impaired driving socially unacceptable. We are not giving up." Chief Eric Jolliffe https://t.co/vCkbesCEa1 — York Regional Police (@YRP) December 3, 2018

They will now be “naming and shaming” impaired drivers in an attempt to stop people from drinking and driving…

