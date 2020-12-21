Potential COVID-19 exposure reported on Air Canada flight from Montreal to Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials are warning of potential exposure to COVID-19 on one Air Canada flight that travelled from Montreal to Halifax on Dec. 18.

According to public health, Air Canada Flight 7560 travelled from Montreal at 7:12 p.m. and arrived in Halifax at 9:37 p.m.

Passengers in rows 15 to 21, seats A, B and C are being asked to continue to self-isolate and to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms of the coronavirus, health officials said in a statement.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Jan. 1, 2021.

“All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19,” public health said.

Individuals can take this online self-assessment if they develop symptoms.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include, at any time over the past 48 hours:

fever

cough

Or two or more of the following symptoms:

sore throat

runny nose/nasal congestion

headache

shortness of breath

