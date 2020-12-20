Menu

Crime

2 men sent to hospital after fight in Brampton: Peel police

By Katrina Ramlochan Global News
Peel Regional Police and the Ontario Human Rights Commission have signed a memorandum of understanding, committing to the development of legally binding measures to eliminate systemic racism in policing. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say one man is in custody after a fight broke out in Brampton on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the area of Newhaven Manor and North Park Drive just before 12:45 p.m.

Two men were located with injuries and transported to a trauma centre.

Read more: 2 women arrested, 3rd suspect sought after man critically injured during stabbing in Toronto

One of the men was in life-threatening condition and the other in non-life threatening condition, paramedics said.

Police say witnesses saw a knife but are not able to confirm at this time.

Police did not say what may have led to the incident.

Peel Regional Police are asking anyone with information to contact police.

