Health

Quebec reports 2,146 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 deaths linked to virus

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Don’t go to Quebec ERs unless necessary as coronavirus hospitalizations climb, health minister warns' Don’t go to Quebec ERs unless necessary as coronavirus hospitalizations climb, health minister warns
Don’t go to Quebec ERs unless necessary as coronavirus hospitalizations climb, health minister warns

Quebec is reporting 2,146 new cases of COVID-19 today and 21 additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.

The province says three of those deaths took place in the past 24 hours, while 18 occurred between Dec. 13 and Dec. 18.

Health officials say hospitalizations increased by five for a total of 1,010.

Of those, 146 people are in intensive care — up four from the previous day.

Quebec has now reported 176,985 COVID-19 cases and 7,736 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Authorities say 719 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Saturday, for a total of 4,716 inoculations since the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was first administered in the province on Monday.

