Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 232 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend, 8 deaths

Hamilton reported 232 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend and eight more deaths.

The city recorded 134 of the cases on Saturday and 98 more on Sunday. There are 979 active cases as of Dec. 20.

Public health did not reveal details of the latest death as per a new policy that took effect on Thursday.

Hamilton now has 136 deaths tied to the coronavirus pandemic.

The city reported six new outbreaks on the weekend with three on Saturday and another three on Sunday.

Sunday’s outbreaks include Franco’s No Frills on Queenston Road and Nash Road South revealing eight COVID-19 cases over the last week, the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) office on 20 Education Crt. have three staff who have tested positive, while four people who work out of the Ellen Fairclough Building have been infected with the coronavirus. The location at King Street West and MacNab Street South houses provincial government offices.

New outbreaks reported on Saturday included Alexander Place, the long-term care unit of The Village at Wentworth Heights, and Redeemer University.

Public health says there are 32 active outbreaks at 28 locations in Hamilton as of Dec. 20, including:

Six long-term care homes (LTCH) — Baywoods Place, Chartwell Willowgrove, Idlewyld Manor, The Meadows, Ridgeview, and The Village at Wentworth Heights.

Three nursing homes – Heritage Green Nursing Home, Parkview Nursing Centre, and Shalom Village

Seven retirement homes — Alexander Place, Amica Dundas, Amica Stoney Creek, Cathmar Manor, Grace Villa, Highgate Residence of Ancaster, and St. Joseph’s Villa (south tower)

Two workplaces — Sterling Honda and Franco’s No Frills

Five schools — Dr. J. E. Davey Elementary, Immaculate Heart of Mary Elementary, Lawfield Elementary, Frank Panabaker North School, and Redeemer University.

There are also outbreaks at nine other locations, including CONNECT Communities, Ellen Fairclough Building, HWDSB office, St. Peter’s Hospital and five units of the Juravinski Hospital.

Outbreaks at Rygiel Supports for Community Living and Macassa Lodge retirement home were declared over on Saturday.

The city’s significant outbreaks include Grace Villa LTCH which has 196 COVID-19 cases since it started on Nov. 25, Chartwell Willowgrove LTCH with 102 coronavirus cases since its outbreak began on Oct. 22, and Baywoods Place with 46 cases since starting Nov. 1.

The outbreaks at five units of the Juravinski Hospital involve 83 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus: 39 patients, 42 staff members and two students.

Public health says there have been 967 new cases in the last 10 days with 3.9 per cent of all tests coming back positive in the last seven days.

The city has seen 4,885 total cases during the pandemic. There are now 54 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Hamilton is in the red-control level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Sunday.

The city will be downgraded to the grey-lockdown level at 12:01 a.m. on Monday.

Halton Region reports 176 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend, 3 deaths

Halton Region reported 176 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend with 89 on Saturday and 87 more on Sunday.

The region has 458 active cases as of Dec. 20, with Burlington accounting for 99 cases, Milton with 160, and Oakville with 141.

Halton now has 93 deaths tied to COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The latest include a resident from the Chartwell Lakeshore retirement home and a death in the community in Halton Hills on Saturday.

The only COVID-19 death on Sunday was recorded at an outbreak at Allendale LTCH in Milton.

The region has 40 outbreaks, including 20 institutional outbreaks at:

10 long-term care homes (Allendale in Milton; Bennett Health Care Centre in Georgetown; Billings Court Manor in Burlington; Burloak in Burlington; CAMA Woodlands in Burlington; Chartwell Waterford in Oakville; Creek Way Village in Burlington; Extendicare Halton Hills in Georgetown; Mount Nemo Christian in Burlington; and Wyndham Manor in Oakville)

8 retirement homes (Amica Georgetown; Chartwell Christopher Terrace in Burington; Chartwell Lakeshore in Burlington; Delmanor Glen Abbey in Oakville; Martindale Gardens in Milton; Pearl and Pine in Burlington; Revera Birkdale Place in Milton; Village of Tansley Woods in Burlington; and Revera The Williamsburg in Burlington)

1 hospital (Milton District Hospital).

The region’s most significant outbreaks involve the Wyndom Manor LTCH, which has 137 coronavirus cases involving 81 residents and 20 staff members, 29 non-region cases, as well as seven other people connected to the home. Fourteen people have died at the home since the outbreak began on Oct. 21.

The outbreak at Allendale LTCH has 84 COVID-19 cases involving 57 residents, 12 non-region cases, 11 staff and four others connected with the home. Seventeen people have died at the home since the outbreak started on Nov. 13.

The region has three active school outbreaks involving a total of six cases with two at each school, Bruce Trail Public, Christ the King Catholic Secondary in Georgetown, and St. Nicholas Catholic Elementary in Oakville.

Outbreaks at St. Anne Elementary in Burlington and the Milton Quran Institute were declared over on the weekend.

Public health has recorded 5,013 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Halton Region is in the red-control level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Sunday.

Niagara Region reports 218 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend

Niagara Public Health reported 218 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend with 126 on Saturday and 92 on Sunday.

There are 597 active cases in the region as of Dec. 20.

Overall, Niagara has had 3,039 total positive cases and 96 deaths during the coronavirus health crisis.

The region has 21 active outbreaks with 10 of them institutional at:

1 retirement home (Garden City Manor in St. Catharines)

5 long-term care homes (Bella Senior Care Residence in Niagara Falls; Extendicare Ltd. in St. Catharines; Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie; Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls; and Oakwood Park Lodge in Niagara Falls.

4 at two Niagara Health hospitals (Greater Niagara Falls General (x3) and Welland Country General).

An outbreak at Woodlands of Sunset LTCH in Welland was declared over on the weekend.

Niagara Region is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Sunday.

The region will be downgraded to the red-control level at 12:01 a.m. on Monday.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 16 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend with just one on Saturday and 15 on Sunday.

The region has had 784 lab-confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began.

There are 62 active cases as of Dec. 20.

The two counties have had 33 combined COVID-19-connected deaths since the pandemic began.

The region’s daily rolling average number of cases in the past seven days is 5.71.

Haldimand-Norfolk is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Sunday.

Brant County reports 31 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend

Brant County Health Unit (BCHU) reported 31 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend with 20 on Saturday and another 11 on Sunday.

The region has now had 740 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are 103 active cases as of Dec. 20 with two people receiving hospital care.

The region has four institutional outbreaks with the latest declared Saturday at the Telfer Place Retirement home in Paris involving a case with one staff member.

The region’s three other outbreaks are in Brantford at the John Noble LTCH, Lions McInnes House and at St. John’s College.

The region has had five deaths tied to COVID-19 and is reporting a weekly incidence rate of virus cases at 70.04 per 100,000.

Brant County is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Sunday.

The region will be downgraded to the red-control level at 12:01 a.m. on Monday.