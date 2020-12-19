Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 19 2020 9:38pm
01:58

COVID-19 pandemic affects Christmas shopping

It’s the Saturday before Christmas and normally the stores are packed but with COVID-19 changing our world in 2020, even holiday shoppers are adapting. Nadia Stewart reports.

