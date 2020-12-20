Menu

Canada

One dead after car, snowplow collide near Mitchell, Ont.: OPP

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted December 20, 2020 8:15 am
Police lights
OPP say it was determined a car going westbound on Line 32 and a snowplow going northbound on Perth Road 164 collided at the intersection. File / Global News

Perth County OPP say one person is dead following a fatal crash between a car and a snowplow south of Mitchell, Ont.

Emergency crews responded just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday to the intersection of Perth Road 164 (Highway 23) and Line 32.

It was determined a car going westbound on Line 32 and a snowplow going northbound on Perth Road 164 collided at the intersection, which is controlled by a stop sign in the east and west directions.

Read more: Fatal school bus collision under investigation by Huron County OPP

Police say the driver of the car was taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

A passenger in the car was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the snowplow was not injured.

Perth Road 164 between Frank Street and Perth Line 29, and Line 32 between Road 168 and Road 160 were closed for several hours but have since reopened.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

