Condo complex evacuated after fire in southeast Calgary

Residents in two southeast Calgary condo buildings were forced from their homes early Sunday morning.

According to the Calgary Fire Department (CFD), crews were called to the condo complex in Seton around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

A small fire was discovered in a heating unit in the building’s parkade.

Although the fire was quickly put out, CFD officials said smoke spread throughout both buildings connected to the parkade, which prompted an evacuation.

More than 20 firefighters were on scene monitoring the airflow in both buildings.

Calgary Transit was on standby for those evacuated from the building, but residents remained outside due to physical distancing concerns.

CFD began to let residents back in their homes shortly before 6 a.m.

“The Calgary Fire Department reminds citizens of the importance of being familiar with building evacuation plans and having an escape plan for you and your family,” a CFD news release said. “Practice your escape plan and remember that working smoke alarms save lives.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and there were no injuries as a result of the incident.