Holiday Hamper Program in Edmonton sees record delivery campaign

The Holiday Hamper Foundation says it’s received a record number of requests from families in need this year.

On Saturday, generous “hamper elves” gathered at the Edmonton Expo Centre to deliver roughly 1,200 hampers.

“Last year we did almost 1,000 — so we’re up by about 20 per cent this year out of the 40 different schools we deal with,” Holiday Hamper Foundation board member Chris Curtola explained.

To make it happen this year, the foundation set up a drive-thru, so drivers don’t have to come in contact with the volunteers.

Volunteers loaded fresh produce and turkeys into the vehicles — rounding out the hampers.

“The delivery experience is something really special,” Curtola said. “A lot of our hamper elves come back and do this every year — they have created a tradition of this.”

Shawn McMillan has volunteered with this initiative for the past 16 years. He described delivery day as a special experience.

“My first year — the kids were jumping in the window so excited, because they thought Santa was coming,” McMillan said.

“The goal is still the same — help people out that need it…it’s hard times everywhere.”

This is the 17th year for the Holiday Hamper Program.

The foundation says it’s still raising money for its turkey fund.

Head to the website to donate.