Winnipeg police asking for help finding missing man

The Winnipeg Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Police say 36-year-old William Sinclair was last seen on Thursday in the Fort Rouge-Riverview area of the city.

He’s described as six feet one inch tall with a slim build and short, black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing a black hat, black sweater, black pants with a blue face mask.

Police are concerned for Sinclair’s well-being and are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

