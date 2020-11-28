Winnipeg police looking for missing man

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 23-year-old man.

Van Chanh Tran was last seen by friends in the Osborne Village area on the evening of Nov. 24.

Tran is Vietnamese and is described as approximately five-foot-six in height, with a very thin build and black short hair.

Read more: Winnipeg police reaching out with new footage of missing woman

Police say they are concerned about Tran’s well-being and are asking anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

Advertisement