Crime

Winnipeg police looking for missing man

By danvad Global News
Posted November 28, 2020 9:44 am
Winnipeg police handout

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 23-year-old man.

Van Chanh Tran was last seen by friends in the Osborne Village area on the evening of Nov. 24.

Tran is Vietnamese and is described as approximately five-foot-six in height, with a very thin build and black short hair.

Read more: Winnipeg police reaching out with new footage of missing woman

Police say they are concerned about Tran’s well-being and are asking anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

