Winnipeg police looking for missing man

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 23-year-old man.
Van Chanh Tran was last seen by friends in the Osborne Village area on the evening of Nov. 24.
Tran is Vietnamese and is described as approximately five-foot-six in height, with a very thin build and black short hair.
Police say they are concerned about Tran’s well-being and are asking anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
