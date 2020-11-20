Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Winnipeg police reaching out with new footage of missing woman

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 20, 2020 1:46 pm
Click to play video 'Winnipeg police provide video of Cynthia Parisian' Winnipeg police provide video of Cynthia Parisian
WATCH: Cynthia Parisian disappeared in February of 2019. Winnipeg police provided this video with more details surrounding her disappearance.

Winnipeg police are reaching out to the public for new information about a woman who has been missing since February of last year.

Cynthia Parisian, 40, was last spotted at the Home Depot on Leila Avenue on Feb. 17, 2019 and was wearing dark clothing with a pink toque at the time.

The Missing Persons Unit has been investigating her disappearance for the past 20 months, and released new video footage Friday which appears to show her getting into a dark-coloured truck after leaving the Home Depot.

Read more: Police ask public’s help in search for Winnipeg woman missing for nearly a year

Police said the truck may be an important detail in her disappearance and are looking for any information about the vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

Parisian’s family has joined police in calling for information about the unsolved case.

Trending Stories

“Cynthia has been missing since February 17, 2019. She has a family that loves her and is missing her. She also has a grandson she has never met yet,” her mother said in a statement.

“We believe someone has information on her disappearance. We just want some answers – anything at this point would help.”

Tweet This

Anyone with information is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video 'Jennifer Catcheway search continues' Jennifer Catcheway search continues
Jennifer Catcheway search continues – Oct 1, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policemissing personMissing WomanMissing Persons UnitCynthia Parisian
Flyers
More weekly flyers