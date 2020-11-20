Winnipeg police reaching out with new footage of missing woman

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are reaching out to the public for new information about a woman who has been missing since February of last year.

Cynthia Parisian, 40, was last spotted at the Home Depot on Leila Avenue on Feb. 17, 2019 and was wearing dark clothing with a pink toque at the time.

The Missing Persons Unit has been investigating her disappearance for the past 20 months, and released new video footage Friday which appears to show her getting into a dark-coloured truck after leaving the Home Depot.

Police said the truck may be an important detail in her disappearance and are looking for any information about the vehicle.

#MISSING Persons investigators continues to investigate the disappearance of Cynthia Parisian. And have released new video footage that may aid in their efforts, https://t.co/XYPVSwuncK pic.twitter.com/2NC8XJ68ky — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) November 20, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Parisian’s family has joined police in calling for information about the unsolved case.

“Cynthia has been missing since February 17, 2019. She has a family that loves her and is missing her. She also has a grandson she has never met yet,” her mother said in a statement.

“We believe someone has information on her disappearance. We just want some answers – anything at this point would help.” Tweet This

Anyone with information is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

1:45 Jennifer Catcheway search continues Jennifer Catcheway search continues – Oct 1, 2020