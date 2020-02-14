Police ask public’s help in search for Winnipeg woman missing for nearly a year

Police continue to search for Cynthia Parisian, nearly a year after the Winnipeg woman was last seen shopping in the Garden City neighbourhood.
Parisian hasn’t been seen since surveillance video caught her leaving the Home Depot at 845 Leila Ave. in Winnipeg on Feb. 17, 2019.
Police re-released a photo of Parisian and photos from the surveillance video Friday in hopes someone with information on her disappearance will come forward.
Parisian is five-feet-three-inches tall with a heavy build, brown hair, and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue vest, black pants and brown Timberland dress shoes with high heels.
Anyone with information about Parisian’s whereabouts is asked to call investigators at the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.
