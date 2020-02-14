Menu

Police ask public’s help in search for Winnipeg woman missing for nearly a year

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 14, 2020 3:15 pm
Cynthia Parisian was last seen leaving the Home Depot on Leila Avenue Feb. 17, 2019.
Cynthia Parisian was last seen leaving the Home Depot on Leila Avenue Feb. 17, 2019. Facebook

Police continue to search for Cynthia Parisian, nearly a year after the Winnipeg woman was last seen shopping in the Garden City neighbourhood.

Parisian hasn’t been seen since surveillance video caught her leaving the Home Depot at 845 Leila Ave. in Winnipeg on Feb. 17, 2019.

Winnipeg police re-released photos of Parisian Friday.
Winnipeg police re-released photos of Parisian Friday. WPS/Handout

Police re-released a photo of Parisian and photos from the surveillance video Friday in hopes someone with information on her disappearance will come forward.

READ MORE: Police looking for answers in case of Winnipeg woman missing since February

Parisian is five-feet-three-inches tall with a heavy build, brown hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue vest, black pants and brown Timberland dress shoes with high heels.

Anyone with information about Parisian’s whereabouts is asked to call investigators at the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

