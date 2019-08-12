Crime
August 12, 2019 12:38 pm

Police looking for answers in case of Winnipeg woman missing since February

By Online Journalist  Global News
Cynthia Parisian was last seen at the Home Depot on Leila Avenue.

Cynthia Parisian was last seen at the Home Depot on Leila Avenue.

Winnipeg Police Service
A A

Winnipeg police are still searching for a missing 38-year-old woman who was last seen in February, and they’re asking for the public’s help.

Cynthia Parisian was last seen on the afternoon of Feb. 17 at the Home Depot store on Leila Avenue.

She was wearing dark pants, a dark jacket and a pink toque.

Parisian is described as around 5’3″ with a heavy build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Cynthia Parisian

Facebook

READ MORE: Missing woman last seen in Winnipeg’s North End

Police are looking for anyone who may recall seeing her at the Home Depot on the day she was last seen, or in the immediate area before or after her visit to the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

WATCH: Manitoba Grand Chief reacts to MMIWG report

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cynthia Parisian
Home Depot
missing person
Missing Woman
winnipeg missing
Winnipeg police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.