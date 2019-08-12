Police looking for answers in case of Winnipeg woman missing since February

Winnipeg police are still searching for a missing 38-year-old woman who was last seen in February, and they’re asking for the public’s help.

Cynthia Parisian was last seen on the afternoon of Feb. 17 at the Home Depot store on Leila Avenue.

She was wearing dark pants, a dark jacket and a pink toque.

Parisian is described as around 5’3″ with a heavy build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are looking for anyone who may recall seeing her at the Home Depot on the day she was last seen, or in the immediate area before or after her visit to the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

