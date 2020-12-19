Menu

Canada

Investigation underway after anti-Black racist comments made during TDSB Zoom meeting

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 19, 2020 9:38 am
The TDSB says the incident occurred on Thursday.
The TDSB says the incident occurred on Thursday. Katherine Ward / File / Global News

The Toronto District School Board says an investigation is underway after anti-Black racist comments were made during a Zoom meeting.

In a letter sent to students and parents of the LC4 Virtual School, principal Alison Gaymes San Vicente said the incident occurred on Thursday during an intermediate Zoom meeting.

“Unfortunately, at the end of the presentation, unacceptable and hateful language appeared in the chat,” San Vicente said.

Read more: TDSB investigating after staff receive mail that was ‘racist and sexual in nature’

“We have taken immediate steps to address the situation, including contacting Toronto Police Services and beginning an investigation with our own IT department.”

The TDSB confirmed to Global News that the purpose of the meeting was to address mental health concerns for students who are transitioning into high school.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“All TDSB students and staff will continue to receive education on the importance of anti-racist policies and practices in our schools and the role we all must play in eliminating all forms of hate and discrimination from our schools and society,” San Vicente said.

“On behalf of LC4 Virtual School, we acknowledge and regret the harm these incidents caused to students.”

San Vicente said those responsible will face consequences based on the results of the investigation.

Click to play video 'Prince Andrew students walk out of class to protest racism within Nova Scotia school system' Prince Andrew students walk out of class to protest racism within Nova Scotia school system
Prince Andrew students walk out of class to protest racism within Nova Scotia school system – Nov 30, 2020
TorontoRacismTDSBanti-black racismToronto District School BoardZoomRacist CommentsLC4 Virtual School
