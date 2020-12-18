TDSB investigating after staff receive mail that was ‘racist and sexual in nature’

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto District School Board says it is investigating an incident after two staff members from an east-end school were the recipients of mail that was “racist and sexual in nature.”

Marc Sprack, Supt. of Education at TDSB, said the incident happened at Earl Haig Public School in the Coxwell and Danforth avenues area.

“This was very upsetting and completely unacceptable,” Sprack wrote in a letter sent to parents dated Dec. 4. Sprack said the incident happened earlier that week and that the mail was directed towards the two employees.

The school board said the letters ended up in the teachers mailboxes from an external postal service. It is unknown at this time who sent them.

“We know this is a troubling incident and we are committed to supporting the impacted staff who are victims of anti-Black racism and sexual discrimination/harassment,” the letter said.

Sprack said Toronto police were also informed and an investigation is underway.

In the letter to parents, TDSB said, “we deeply regret any harm caused by this situation.”

“We do not accept and will take action to address anti-Black racism or any other form of hate or discrimination/harassment,” the letter continued. “We acknowledge and recognize that while we have made some progress in these areas, there is still much work to be done to create schools and workplaces that are truly safe, welcoming and equitable for all.”

