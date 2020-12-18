Menu

Sports

NHL, players reach tentative deal for 56-game season

By Stephen Whyno The Associated Press
Posted December 18, 2020 8:38 pm
An NHL logo is shown along with empty seats prior to NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey action between the Washington Capitals and New York Islanders in Toronto on Friday, August 14, 2020.
An NHL logo is shown along with empty seats prior to NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey action between the Washington Capitals and New York Islanders in Toronto on Friday, August 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The National Hockey League and players reached a tentative deal Friday to hold a 56-game season in 2021, pending the approval of each side’s executive board and Canadian health officials.

The season would start Jan. 13. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly confirmed the sides have an agreement, pending the approval of various executive boards.

The NHL Players’ Association’s board is meeting Friday night to discuss, while the league’s Board of Governors could vote on the plan soon. Approval from health officials in the five Canadian provinces that have teams is still needed before the NHL can go ahead with the season.

READ MORE: Quebec premier says coronavirus health measures shouldn’t impact Canadiens if NHL resumes 

Training camps for the seven non-playoff games would open Dec. 31 and then Jan. 3 for the other 24 teams. It’s unclear whether teams would play in their home arenas or in “hub” cities, though an all-divisional schedule is expected.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2020 The Associated Press
HockeyNHLEdmonton sportsSportsNational Hockey LeagueNHLPABill DalyCoronavirus impact on NHLCoronavirus impact on pro sportsCOVID-19 impact on NHLCOVID-19 impact on pro sports
