Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
September 28 2020 2:11pm
01:43

Edmonton’s hub city bubble deflating as playoffs wind down

The Stanley Cup will soon be awarded and with that, Edmonton’s role as a hub city will come to an end. Chris Chacon takes a look at what impact the NHL bubble is leaving behind.

