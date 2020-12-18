9 people forced from their homes after Calgary house fire

Send this page to someone via email

Nine people are out of their homes after a house in a fourplex caught fire in southeast Calgary on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the home in Forest Lawn just before 3 p.m. in response to reports of black smoke coming from the windows.

Fire crews arrived to find a working fire at the home, which is believed to have started in the kitchen.

Nine people safely got out before emergency crews arrived — four from the unit where the fire started — as well as three cats and a dog. No injuries were reported.

A home in Forest Lawn was badly damaged by fire on Friday, Dec. 18. Global News

The home where the blaze started was significantly damaged, with fire damage in the kitchen and smoke damage throughout.

