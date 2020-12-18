Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Fire

9 people forced from their homes after Calgary house fire

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted December 18, 2020 7:10 pm
Calgary firefighters at the scene of a house fire in Forest Lawn on Friday, Dec. 18.
Calgary firefighters at the scene of a house fire in Forest Lawn on Friday, Dec. 18. Global News

Nine people are out of their homes after a house in a fourplex caught fire in southeast Calgary on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the home in Forest Lawn just before 3 p.m. in response to reports of black smoke coming from the windows.

Read more: ‘Embers were flying all over:’ Multiple homes damaged by fire in Royal Oak

Fire crews arrived to find a working fire at the home, which is believed to have started in the kitchen.

Nine people safely got out before emergency crews arrived — four from the unit where the fire started — as well as three cats and a dog. No injuries were reported.

A home in Forest Lawn was badly damaged by fire on Friday, Dec. 18.
A home in Forest Lawn was badly damaged by fire on Friday, Dec. 18. Global News

The home where the blaze started was significantly damaged, with fire damage in the kitchen and smoke damage throughout.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary FireCalgary House FireForest Lawnforest lawn fireForest Lawn House FireForest Lawn house fire people displacedHouse fire Forest Lawn
Flyers
More weekly flyers