9 people forced from their homes after Calgary house fire

Nine people are out of their homes after a house in a fourplex caught fire in southeast Calgary on Friday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to the home in Forest Lawn just before 3 p.m. in response to reports of black smoke coming from the windows.
Fire crews arrived to find a working fire at the home, which is believed to have started in the kitchen.
Nine people safely got out before emergency crews arrived — four from the unit where the fire started — as well as three cats and a dog. No injuries were reported.
The home where the blaze started was significantly damaged, with fire damage in the kitchen and smoke damage throughout.
