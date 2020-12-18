2 new deaths as Saskatchewan’s total coronavirus case count rises over 13K

Saskatchewan added two coronavirus-related deaths for a total of 107, according to the provincial government on Friday.

Both of the deceased who tested positive for COVID-19 were in the Regina zone with one in their 70s and the other in the 80-plus age group, according to a press release.

Health officials said there were 245 new cases in the daily update on Friday, with the overall total for the province growing to 13,077 since the first case was reported in March. They added the new seven-day average of daily cases is 230.

According to a press release, most of the new cases are located in the north west zone with 53, while there are 46 in Saskatoon, 42 in Regina, 28 in far north east, 16 in north central, 14 in north east, 12 in far north west, seven in south central, five each in central west and south east, four in central east, two in south west as well as one in far north central. Residence information is still pending for 10 new infections.

In the province, 121 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 — 104 are receiving inpatient care and 17 are in intensive care.

Officials said 485 more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 9,234.

There are currently 3,736 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

According to the press release, 3,171 COVID-19 tests were performed on Thursday in Saskatchewan. To date, 399,726 tests have been carried out in the province.

