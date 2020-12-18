Ottawa police seeking missing baby, last seen with mother

The Ottawa Police Service is asking for the public’s help to find a missing nine-month-old child.
Police said the child, Magnolia (Maggie) Knox, was last seen with her mother, Sherma Knox.
The pair were last seen on foot shortly after 12:08 p.m. in the area of Lebreton Street North and Booth Street, according to police.
Police said there are concerns for the pair’s safety.
Sherma is described as a 39-year-old Black woman, 5’ 7” and roughly 200 lbs, according to a release. Police said she was wearing grey pants, a long black parka, black mesh shoes, a toque and a beige backpack with her fingernails painted purple.
Magnolia was wearing a striped blue, red and pink shirt, navy coloured leggings, a pink onesie, a floral dress and tan slip-on shoes.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Anyone with other information related to the case is asked to call police at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944 or anonymous via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
