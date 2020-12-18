Ottawa police seeking missing baby, last seen with mother

Send this page to someone via email

The Ottawa Police Service is asking for the public’s help to find a missing nine-month-old child.

Police said the child, Magnolia (Maggie) Knox, was last seen with her mother, Sherma Knox.

The pair were last seen on foot shortly after 12:08 p.m. in the area of Lebreton Street North and Booth Street, according to police.

Police said there are concerns for the pair’s safety.

Sherma is described as a 39-year-old Black woman, 5’ 7” and roughly 200 lbs, according to a release. Police said she was wearing grey pants, a long black parka, black mesh shoes, a toque and a beige backpack with her fingernails painted purple.

Magnolia was wearing a striped blue, red and pink shirt, navy coloured leggings, a pink onesie, a floral dress and tan slip-on shoes.

Ottawa police have released these photos of Magnolia (left) and Sherma Knox, last seen together shortly after noon on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Anyone with other information related to the case is asked to call police at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944 or anonymous via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.