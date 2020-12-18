Thames Valley board reports COVID-19 cases at 4 schools in London, Woodstock

Send this page to someone via email

The Thames Valley District School Board is reporting that positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified at four of its schools on Thursday.

A positive case was found at AB Lucas Secondary School, Wilton Grove Public School, and Saunders Secondary School in London, as well as at Roch Carrier French Immersion Public School in Woodstock.

The TVDSB says “all staff, parents and guardians of affected school communities were immediately notified” and “schools remain open and school buses continue to operate.”

The board also says that only those identified as close contacts will be contacted by the Middlesex-London Health Unit or Southwestern Public Health.

“The health unit will only contact those staff and students who have been identified as a close contact, and will advise them to stay home from school and quarantine for a period of 14 days,” the board says.

A list with the status of cases at each TVDSB school can be found on the board’s website.

Meanwhile, the London District Catholic School Board announced on Sunday that it would no longer be posting news items about confirmed cases. The board is still updating its status page, however.

As of Friday, the status page listed two elementary schools with active cases and five secondary schools with active cases at St. John French Immersion, St. Catherine of Siena, Mother Teresa, St. Thomas Aquinas, St. Mary’s, CCH, and John Paul II.

All of the schools are in London except for St. Mary’s in Woodstock.

