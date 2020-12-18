Menu

Politics

N.S. government prorogues legislature after 17 minutes, drawing ire of opposition

By Staff The Canadian Press
Stephen McNeil.
Stephen McNeil. Courtesy: Communications Nova Scotia

The fall sitting of the Nova Scotia legislature lasted all of 17 minutes Friday as the government moved to prorogue the current session.

The House of Assembly was immediately closed until Feb. 16 following a short speech by Lt.-Gov. Arthur LeBlanc.

READ MORE: Premier McNeil indignant at opposition’s belief MLAs should attend prorogation Friday

The tactic was panned by the Opposition Progressive Conservatives and NDP, who noted that Nova Scotia is the only province that has not had a full sitting of its legislature since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Tory Leader Tim Houston says the Liberal government has shown contempt for the legislature and hasn’t served democracy or the people of the province.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill called the move to prorogue “very small”, adding that it only serves the agenda of the government and not the public.

Premier Stephen McNeil declined to comment to reporters as he left the building.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
COVID-19NDPprogressive conservativesPremier Stephen McNeilNova Scotia LegislatureHouse of Assembly
