High-risk exposure to COVID-19 identified at Amherstview Public School

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Limestone District School Board says KFL&A Public Health has been notified of a high-risk exposure to COVID-19 at Amherstview Public School.

According to a post on the school board’s website, students and staff who may be at risk will self-isolate pending further direction from public health.

In a letter sent home to parents and guardians on Thursday, KFL&A Public Health says it is working with the school and Limestone District School board to identify any additional affected individuals. It added that not all students or staff will be affected by the exposure.

The letter, issued electronically in the late afternoon, indicates that cleaning and disinfecting will take place in all areas in the school where the exposure may have occurred and that the school will continue to work with KFL&A Public Health to develop a plan to protect all students and staff to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

The notice does not indicate that the school will close, and says those students who don’t receive an additional letter or call from the school or KFL&A Public Health, can continue going to school.

As of early Thursday evening, the Limestone District School Board’s online COVID-19 case-tracker, has not been updated to reflect any confirmed cases of the virus at Amherstview Public School.

2:03 Coronavirus: Uncertainty surrounding Ontario schools after the holidays Coronavirus: Uncertainty surrounding Ontario schools after the holidays