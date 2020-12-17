Calgary senior’s death in the cold outside long-term care home investigated by police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating the death of a senior found suffering from cold exposure outside the long-term care home she lived at early Monday morning.

Police said the 91-year-old woman was last seen in the Extendicare Cedars Villa facility by staff at roughly 1:15 a.m., and workers noticed she was missing at about 3:30 a.m.

More than an hour later, they called police.

In a Thursday statement, the Calgary Police Service said officers responded at 4:45 a.m. to reports a person was missing at Extendicare Cedars Villa in southwest Calgary.

“A short time later, the missing person, an elderly woman, was located on the grounds of the care facility outdoors and treated by EMS for cold exposure,” the police said.

The 91-year-old woman later died.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Environment Canada data, between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. Monday, temperatures dipped as low as -18.5 C — with the windchill as low as -25 — and the city saw snow, ice crystals and fog.

CPS said it’s working with staff at the long-term care facility “to determine the circumstances around the death of the woman.”

“As the investigation is still in its early stages, no further information can be released at this time,” police said.

Global News has reached out to Extendicare and Alberta Health Services for comment. This story will be updated if a response is received.