Canada

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Cambridge elementary school

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 17, 2020 3:20 pm
Students across Ontario could switch to online learning after winter break amid rising COVID-19 case counts.

An outbreak was declared at Hillcrest Public School in Cambridge after a pair of positive tests for the coronavirus, the Waterloo Region District School Board announced Wednesday.

It says that Waterloo Public Health has determined that a case involving a staff member was connected to an earlier case involving a student.

Read more: Waterloo Region’s top doctor warns of potential move to COVID-19 lockdown status

Two other staff members at the school have been asked to isolate in addition to the cohort that had previously been asked to isolate.

Easing fears around the COVID-19 vaccine

The WRDSB says no other students from Hillcrest Public School need to isolate.

The outbreak at Hillcrest is one of three active outbreaks at schools in Waterloo Region.

Read more: Ontario government considering extending winter break in schools amid coronavirus pandemic

An outbreak was declared at Franklin Public School in Kitchener on Dec. 13 after two students who were last at the school on Dec. 8 tested positive for COVID-19.

Another one was also declared at Monsignor Doyle Catholic Secondary School in Cambridge after two cases were found to be connected.

