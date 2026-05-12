Nate Erskine-Smith challenges Ontario Liberal nomination loss

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Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith has filed a notice of appeal to the provincial Liberals, challenging the result of a nomination race that he lost.

Erskine-Smith was vying to represent the provincial party in the upcoming Scarborough Southwest byelection ahead of an intended bid for the leadership of the party.

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He lost Saturday to Ahsanul Hafiz by a slim margin then cast doubt on the process, suggesting there were voter ID issues.

The party is standing behind the integrity of the race and the vote.

Erskine-Smith represents the neighbouring riding of Beaches-East York federally, and some of his fellow nomination candidates bristled at what they saw as a candidate trying to use their community as a springboard for the leadership.

Erskine-Smith has suggested the party “establishment” was working to prevent him from winning the nomination, a charge the party denies.