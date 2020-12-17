Montreal firefighters prepare food for the city’s most vulnerable

Send this page to someone via email

On Thursday a group of Montreal firefighters gathered at the Resilience Montreal day shelter to prepare holiday meals for the city’s most vulnerable.

The initiative, which got its start in 2009, has around 65 firefighters working to dish up hundreds of warm meals in homeless shelters across the city.

Like many other events in 2020, the coronavirus pandemic threatened to break their annual tradition, but they weren’t going to let it stand in the way of giving back to the community.

“The team is comprised of a bunch of different people from different fire stations,” said Station 47 Lieutenant Sean Metcalfe. “We all come together to fulfill the different needs and (provide) meals to people.”

READ MORE: Montreal firefighters take to the streets to raise funds for flood victims

This year’s brigade will be cooking close to 1,000 hot meals in various shelters around the city.

Story continues below advertisement

“The funding generally comes from the firefighters,” said Lieutenant Metcalfe. “We all [contribute to] the pot and then buy the food and make the food. We get some donations as well.”

Firefighter preparing a warm meal at Resilience Montreal day shelter on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Barry Donnelly / Global News

The tour, which ran from Dec. 10 to Dec. 17, visited Chez Doris women’s shelter, Maison Nazareth, Maison d’Anne, Mission Bon Acceuil and Resilience Montreal.

READ MORE: Montreal firefighters hand out Christmas baskets to families in need

“These are, both for dinners and suppers, three-course meals, which will be prepared and served by the firefighters, who, incidentally, are used to cooking in barracks, the reputation of which is beyond doubt,” said members of the brigade Corriveau and Tom Ireland in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

Post-tour, firefighters will be heading back to the same shelters once more to ensure the spaces they used to make the meals are well cleaned.

— With files from Global’s Annabelle Olivier

1:59 Quebec government to fund $600,000 for Montreal Indigenous shelter’s relocation Quebec government to fund $600,000 for Montreal Indigenous shelter’s relocation