Montreal company launches the first all-electric de-icing truck

It’s considered the first of its kind in the world.
Aéro Mag, a company that has been specializing in de-icing planes, unveiled the first all-electric truck to do the job.
The all-electric truck significantly reduces the company’s carbon footprint as no diesel fuel is required in the operation.
The company has a long history of de-icing planes with trucks serving airports in North America and Europe.
Aéro Mag has de-iced more than 500,000 aircraft worldwide since being incorporated in 1994.
The de-icing of the Air Canada plane with the all-electric truck occurred Thursday morning at the Trudeau airport.
