Coronavirus: Hamilton reports new daily high, 162 COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton recorded daily highs for new and active COVID-19 cases on Thursday in addition to reporting four more deaths.

The city now has 853 active cases as of Dec.17 after revealing 162 new cases.

Public health did not reveal details of the four deaths as per a new policy that took effect on Thursday.

Hamilton now has 127 deaths connected to the coronavirus pandemic.

The city reported two new outbreaks on Thursday at The Meadows Long Term Care Home in Ancaster involving a resident case and another outbreak at Amica Dundas retirement home after an employee tested positive for the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

Public health says there are 29 active outbreaks at 25 locations in Hamilton as of Dec. 17, including:

Five long-term care homes (LTCH) — Baywoods Place, Chartwell Willowgrove, Idlewyld Manor, The Meadows, and Ridgeview

Four nursing homes – Heritage Green Nursing Home, Parkview Nursing Centre, Shalom Village, and

Nine retirement homes — Amica Dundas, Amica Stoney Creek, Cathmar Manor, Grace Villa, Highgate Residence of Ancaster, Macassa Lodge, The Meadowlands, St. Joseph’s Villa (south tower) and The Village at Wentworth Heights

One workplace — Sterling Honda

Four schools — Dr. J. E. Davey Elementary, Immaculate Heart of Mary Elementary, Lawfield Elementary and Frank Panabaker North School.

There are also outbreaks at seven other locations, including Rygiel Supports for Community Living, CONNECT Communities and five units of the Juravinski Hospital.

Outbreaks at La Garderie le Petit Navire daycare and Wellington Nursing Home were declared over on Wednesday.

The city’s significant outbreaks include Grace Villa LTCH which has 186 COVID-19 cases since it started on Nov. 25, Chartwell Willowgrove LTCH with 101 coronavirus cases since its outbreak began on Oct. 22, and Baywoods Place with 47 cases since starting Nov. 1.

The outbreaks at five units of the Juravinski Hospital involve 70 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus: 30 patients, 38 staff members and two students.

Story continues below advertisement

The city has reported 883 new cases in the last 10 days with four per cent of all tests coming back positive in the last seven days.

The city has seen 4,567 total cases during the pandemic. There are now 51 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Hamilton is in the red-control level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Thursday.

Halton Region reports 76 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Halton Region reported 76 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and five more deaths.

Halton has 406 active cases as of Dec. 17, with Burlington accounting for 119 cases, Milton with 132, and Oakville with 120.

Halton now has 89 deaths tied to COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The most recent include three people connected to the outbreak at Allendale, one death at Chartwell Lakeshore, and one at Delmanor Glen Abbey retirement home.

Story continues below advertisement

The region has 37 outbreaks, including 18 institutional outbreaks at nine long-term care homes (Allendale in Milton; Billings Court Manor, Burloak, CAMA Woodlands and Mount Nemo Christian in Burlington; Bennett Health Care Centre and Extendicare Halton Hills in Georgetown; and Chartwell Waterford and Wyndham Manor in Oakville), eight retirement homes (Amica Georgetown, Chartwell Lakeshore, Pearl and Pine, Sunrise and Village of Tansley Woods in Burlington, Revera Birkdale Place and Martindale Gardens in Milton, as well as Delmanor Glen Abbey in Oakville) and one hospital (Milton District Hospital).

The region’s most significant outbreaks involve the Wyndom Manor LTCH, which has 129 coronavirus cases involving 75 residents and 20 staff members, 27 non-region cases, as well as eight other people connected to the home. Fourteen people have died at the home since the outbreak began on Oct. 21.

The outbreak at Allendale LTCH has 83 COVID-19 cases involving 57 residents, 12 non-region cases, 11 staff and three others connected with the home. Sixteen people have died at the home since the outbreak started on Nov. 13.

The region has three active school outbreaks involving one case at St. Anne Elementary in Burlington and two cases at Bruce Trail Public as well as the Milton Quran Institute.

An outbreak at Joseph Brant Hospital’s medicine unit was declared over on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Public health has recorded 4,779 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Halton Region is in the red-control level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Thursday.

Niagara Region reports 44 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Niagara public health reported 44 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Thursday. There are 416 active cases in the region as of Dec. 17.

Overall, Niagara has had 2,767 total positive cases and 92 deaths during the coronavirus health crisis.

The region has 22 active outbreaks with 10 of them institutional, at: one retirement home (Garden City Manor in St. Catharines), six long-term care homes (Extendicare Ltd. in St. Catharines; Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie; Woodlands of Sunset in Welland; Bella Senior Care Residence, Millennium Trail Manor and Oakwood Park Lodge in Niagara Falls) and three at two Niagara Health hospitals (Greater Niagara Falls General (x2) and Welland Country General).

Niagara Region is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Thursday.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported ten new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The region has had 758 lab-confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 59 active cases as of Dec. 17.

The two counties have had 33 combined COVID-19-connected deaths since the pandemic began.

The region’s daily rolling average number of cases in the past seven days is 5.29.

Haldimand-Norfolk is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Thursday.

Brant County reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit (BCHU) reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The region has now had 700 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are 106 active cases as of Dec. 17 with two people receiving hospital care.

The region has three institutional outbreaks at John Noble LTHC, Lions McInnes House in Brantford and at St. John’s College in Brantford.

The region has had five deaths tied to COVID-19 and is reporting a weekly incidence rate of virus cases at 70.04 per 100,000.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 40 per cent of cases have been attributed to close contact transmission over the last four days, according to public health.

Brant County is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Thursday.