Economy

New industrial development announced for Manitoba’s CentrePort

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 17, 2020 10:58 am
New development is coming to CentrePort.
New development is coming to CentrePort. Whiteland Developers

Business is booming at CentrePort Canada, as the inland port has announced another project — a $65-million, 68-acre industrial park built by Whiteland Developers.

Industrial space at the new four-building site, dubbed InkSport Business Park, will be ready in late 2021, according to Whiteland president Sam Sidhu.

Location, industry makes Winnipeg an ideal distribution hub

“We are going to bring 375,000 square feet of industrial space here,” Sidhu told 680 CJOB.

“Most of the buildings we’ll be bringing into this industrial area will be 32-foot clear ceilings — there’s a demand for those kinds of high-ceiling buildings right now.

“The interest in industrial land and industrial space for lease that we’ve seen over the last 18 months motivated us to quickly bring this newest park to market.”

CentrePort president and CEO Diane Grey said Whiteland has been a great partner of the 20,000-acre inland port, with one successful development already under their belts.

Trending Stories

“We’re thrilled with their drive and their vision,” said Grey.

“This is actually their second industrial park they’ve done in CentrePort. Their first was BrookPort, which in total was 160 acres, and we actually announced Phase 2 of BrookPort — which was 80 acres — in June and it has already sold out.”

Click to play video 'Traffic jam hockey game on CentrePort Way' Traffic jam hockey game on CentrePort Way
Traffic jam hockey game on CentrePort Way – Oct 11, 2019

 

