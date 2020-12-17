New industrial development announced for Manitoba’s CentrePort

Send this page to someone via email

Business is booming at CentrePort Canada, as the inland port has announced another project — a $65-million, 68-acre industrial park built by Whiteland Developers.

Industrial space at the new four-building site, dubbed InkSport Business Park, will be ready in late 2021, according to Whiteland president Sam Sidhu.

“We are going to bring 375,000 square feet of industrial space here,” Sidhu told 680 CJOB.

“Most of the buildings we’ll be bringing into this industrial area will be 32-foot clear ceilings — there’s a demand for those kinds of high-ceiling buildings right now.

“The interest in industrial land and industrial space for lease that we’ve seen over the last 18 months motivated us to quickly bring this newest park to market.”

Announcement! InksPort Business Park is now on the market. Our partner @whiteland2211 is investing $65M to build 375,000 SF of industrial space in Rosser. The first 100,625 SF will be ready for occupancy in Q3 2021. Find the latest CentrePort news here https://t.co/4x9HstNAre pic.twitter.com/p7wC0q2l1S — CentrePort Canada Inc. (@CentrePortCAN) December 17, 2020

CentrePort president and CEO Diane Grey said Whiteland has been a great partner of the 20,000-acre inland port, with one successful development already under their belts.

“We’re thrilled with their drive and their vision,” said Grey.

“This is actually their second industrial park they’ve done in CentrePort. Their first was BrookPort, which in total was 160 acres, and we actually announced Phase 2 of BrookPort — which was 80 acres — in June and it has already sold out.”

