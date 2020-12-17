Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Economy

Quebec to inject $4.6 million into province’s movie theatres amid COVID-19 slump

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 17, 2020 9:18 am
The funding is also aimed at supporting Quebec filmmaking that is shown at local theatres.
The funding is also aimed at supporting Quebec filmmaking that is shown at local theatres. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

The Quebec government will give the province’s cinemas $4.6 million to help the industry deal with the economic impacts the COVID-19 pandemic has had on them.

The funding is also aimed at supporting Quebec filmmaking that is showcased at local theatres.

READ MORE: 40 women launch suit against MindGeek, Montreal based parent company of Pornhub

“While waiting for the safe reopening of cinemas, our government wanted to help our big screens across Quebec, so that citizens can discover the cinematographic work of Quebec filmmakers when their doors reopen,” said Minister of Culture and Communications Nathalie Roy in a statement.

Trending Stories

According to the government, 76 theatres — 469 screens — will benefit from the funding.

Cinemas that screen Quebec films could receive 20 per cent more in funding than cinemas that don’t, according to the ministry of culture and communications.

Story continues below advertisement

–with files from Alessia Maratta, Global News

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Quebec parents and teachers bracing for online learning' Coronavirus: Quebec parents and teachers bracing for online learning
Coronavirus: Quebec parents and teachers bracing for online learning
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Quebec coronavirusQuebec COVID-19Quebec GovernmentQuebec jobsMovie TheatresTheatresQuebec cinemaQuebec filmmaking
Flyers
More weekly flyers