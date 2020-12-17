Menu

Cannabis

Hearing Thursday for N.B. man found not criminally responsible for killing four people

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 17, 2020 8:41 am
Matthew Raymond, charged with four counts of first degree murder, is taken from provincial court in Fredericton, N.B., on December 11, 2018.
Matthew Raymond, charged with four counts of first degree murder, is taken from provincial court in Fredericton, N.B., on December 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

A disposition hearing will be held in Fredericton Thursday to determine what happens to Matthew Raymond after a jury in November found him not criminally responsible for killing four people.

Raymond shot and killed Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, as well as Fredericton police constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello in 2018.

READ MORE: Here’s what happens next in the Matthew Raymond case

His defence argued he had a mental illness and believed he was defending himself from demons.

Raymond is currently detained at the Restigouche Hospital Centre in Campbellton.

According to the Criminal Code, a disposition hearing can result in an accused being detained at a hospital, discharged with conditions, or discharged absolutely.

Story continues below advertisement

Thursday’s hearing will include impact statements from some family members of the victims.

