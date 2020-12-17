Hamilton Police launch investigation into city’s 17th homicide of 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Police have identified the victim of the city’s latest homicide as 42-year-old Micheal White of Hamilton.

Police were called to the area of East 27th St. and Concession Street on the East Mountain early Sunday, and found White suffering from apparent stab wounds.

He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are in the process of reviewing surveillance video and speaking to witnesses.

Investigators have since located and seized a vehicle reported as fleeing the scene.

They are also looking for two men believed to be involved.

This is Hamilton’s 17th homicide of 2020.