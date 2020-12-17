Menu

Crime

Hamilton Police launch investigation into city’s 17th homicide of 2020

By Diana Weeks Global News
Posted December 17, 2020 6:51 am
Hamilton Police investigate city's latest homicide
Don Mitchell, Global News

Hamilton Police have identified the victim of the city’s latest homicide as 42-year-old Micheal White of Hamilton.

Police were called to the area of East 27th St. and Concession Street on the East Mountain early Sunday, and found White suffering from apparent stab wounds.

He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Read more: Police look for suspect after stabbing on Hamilton Mountain

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are in the process of reviewing surveillance video and speaking to witnesses.

Investigators have since located and seized a vehicle reported as fleeing the scene.

They are also looking for two men believed to be involved.

This is Hamilton’s 17th homicide of 2020.

CrimeHomicideHamiltonStabbingHamilton PoliceEast MountainMichael Whiteconcession steast 27th st
