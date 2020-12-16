Menu

2 sent to hospital after crash between semi and pickup truck on Calgary’s Peigan Trail

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted December 16, 2020 6:39 pm
Two people were rushed to hospital from the scene of a crash between a semi and a pickup truck on Peigan Train on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Two people were rushed to hospital from the scene of a crash between a semi and a pickup truck on Peigan Train on Wednesday, Dec. 16. Global News

Two people were injured and rushed to hospital after a Wednesday afternoon crash on Calgary’s Peigan Trail.

Emergency crews were called to the crash site at 52 Street and Peigan Trail S.E. at about 3 p.m.

One woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was in stable condition when taken to the hospital.

A man, pulled from the pickup truck by paramedics, sustained serious injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

A third person was assessed at the scene by EMS but wasn’t injured in the crash.

An investigation into the cause of the crash was still underway Wednesday evening, and Peigan Trail was closed in both directions as police tried to determine what happened.

