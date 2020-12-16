Vancouver Polar Swim organizers ask public to take an icy dip virtually

Send this page to someone via email

One of Vancouver’s oldest and most venerable traditions is going to look different this year.

The Vancouver Polar Bear Swim won’t be happening at English Bay on New Year’s Day due to COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings.

1:59 British Columbians take the plunge at 2020 polar bear swims British Columbians take the plunge at 2020 polar bear swims – Jan 1, 2020

Instead, event organizers are asking brave souls to take part in the annual ritual virtually at 2:30 p.m.

They’re suggesting people take a dip in a bathtub or kiddie pool filled with water set at a temperature of 7 degrees Celsius, the average temperature of the water at past Polar Bear Swims.

Participants can share their frigid experience online using the hashtag #PBPolarBearDip2021.

1:02 Polar Bear Swim from 1962, my how times have changed Polar Bear Swim from 1962, my how times have changed – Dec 17, 2019

The 100th edition of the Polar Bear Swim took place in English Bay on Jan. 1 of this year.

Vancouver’s first polar bear swim took place in 1920 when Greek immigrant Peter Pantages convinced some friends to join him for a New Year’s Day swim.

People can sign up for the swim at the City of Vancouver’s website and receive a commemorative certificate. Anyone who a photo or video of them taking part in the swim to polarbearswim@vancouver.ca will receive a commemorative button.

Pantages’ granddaughter Lisa said she will be taking part in her 59th swim at home.

“I will be in my fish pond, which is a pleasant 6 degrees Celsius,” she said.

“This year, let’s have fun in the safety of our own homes, gardens, driveways or bathtubs. Polar Bears are known for their creativity. Have fun, and earn your commemorative button a new way.”