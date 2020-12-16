52 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 52 new coronavirus cases and one additional death on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases to 2,791, including 57 deaths.

Eleven of the new cases are in Barrie, while nine are in New Tecumseth, seven are in Bradford and five are in Orillia.

The rest of the new COVID-19 cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Bracebridge, Collingwood, Essa, Gravenhurst, Innisfil, Midland, Severn, Tay and Tiny township.

Three of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while two cases are a result of an institutional outbreak. All the rest of the new cases are still under investigation.

This week, the health unit has already reported 213 new COVID-19 cases.

Of the region’s 2,791 cases, 83 per cent — or 2,318 — have recovered, while 17 people remain in hospital.

There are currently 26 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at seven schools, six congregate settings, four long-term care facilities, four retirement homes, three workplaces, one hospital and one correctional facility.

Four Barrie schools are experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak — Barrie North Collegiate Institute, St. Joseph’s Catholic High School, Bear Creek Secondary School and Portage View Public School.

Our Lady of Grace Catholic School in Angus, Nantyr Shores Secondary School in Innisfil and Bradford District High School are also experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks.

There have been 96 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region in total — at 25 long-term care facilities, 20 workplaces, 17 educational settings, 14 retirement homes, 14 congregate settings, four community settings, one hospital and one correctional facility.

According to the province of Ontario, 28 schools under the public Simcoe County school board and the Catholic Simcoe Muskoka school board are reporting at least one case of COVID-19.

The affected schools are:

W.C. Little Elementary School in Barrie

Barrie North Collegiate Institute

Bear Creek Secondary School in Barrie

Eastview Secondary School in Barrie

Portage View Public School in Barrie

Steele Street Public School in Barrie

Innisdale Secondary School in Barrie

St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Barrie

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Elementary School in Barrie

St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic School in Barrie

St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School in Barrie

St. Peter’s Catholic Secondary School in Barrie

St. Monica’s Catholic School in Barrie

St. Mary’s Catholic School in Barrie

Sister Catherine Donnelly Catholic School in Barrie

Bradford District High School

W.H. Day Elementary School in Bradford

Angus Morrison Elementary School in Essa

Our Lady of Grace Catholic School in Essa

Banting Memorial High School in New Tecumseth

St. Paul’s Catholic School in New Tecumseth

Boyne River Public School in New Tecumseth

Tottenham Public School in New Tecumseth

St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School in New Tecumseth

Nantyr Shores Secondary School in Innisfil

Alcona Glen Elementary School in Innisfil

Lake Simcoe Public School in Innisfil

Twin Lakes Secondary School in Orillia

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 2,139 new coronavirus cases, bringing the local total number of cases to 146,535, including 4,035 deaths.

