No charges against officers in case of Myles Gray who died during encounter with Vancouver police

The BC Prosecution Service will not be approving charges against any police officers involved in the 2015 death of Myles Gray.

Gray’s family told Global News about the new development on Wednesday, adding the prosecution service did not provide an explanation for their decision.

Gray died from a litany of injuries suffered during the encounter with Vancouver police officers, including a fractured voice box, a broken nose, eye socket, and sternum, and a ruptured testicle.

The encounter that ended his life remains shrouded in mystery.

The altercation began with a rather benign complaint to police about a man spraying a woman with a garden hose in a residential area on Southeast Marine Drive in Vancouver.

The responding officers, some of whom were also hospitalized for injuries they received in the encounter with Gray, became the focus of an arduous and lengthy investigation by the province’s police watchdog — the Independent Investigations Office of BC — that was hindered by a lack of co-operation from some of the officers.

The watchdog had filed a report to the BC Prosecution Service for the consideration of charges in January 2019.

– More to come