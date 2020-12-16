Regina’s North Central Community Association offering free meals, winter gear

Send this page to someone via email

The North Central Community Association in Regina is hosting a Christmas meal giveaway for the first time in its history.

The organization is ready to hand out 500 meals to residents at the mâmawêyatitân centre on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

“Instead of coming inside and sitting or something like that, you’re basically going to come up to the doors and people can receive a meal in a takeaway container,” said Murray Giesbrecht, the North Central Community Association’s executive director.

“We’ll also have some donated items of mitts, toques and scarves for people to have free of charge.”

With all the challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic on top of the holidays being just around the corner, Giesbrecht said it was important for the organization to offer its support.

Story continues below advertisement

“Given everything that has happened this year, we just wanted to reach out to the community in a nice way and let them know that there are people who care,” Giesbrecht said.

“There’s a lot of people here, unfortunately, that do struggle. Whether it be family struggles, financial struggles, work struggles or all of the above, it’s a very real thing.

“If we can reach out and try to create something positive, it can go a long way.”

Giesbrecht said people can start lining up at about 2:30 p.m., keeping social distancing measures in mind.

3:31 Friendship Inn serving both dine-in and take-out meals for Christmas Friendship Inn serving both dine-in and take-out meals for Christmas