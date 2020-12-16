Guelph adds 18 new COVID-19 cases, active cases fall to 102

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph, Ont., reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising the city’s total to 901 cases, while another 21 people have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The city has seen 787 resolved cases and the death toll of 12 has remained unchanged for over one week.

Active cases in the city dropped by three from the previous day to 102. That includes seven people being treated in the hospital, which is one less than the previous day.

Since Dec. 1, Guelph has added 280 new cases of COVID-19 and 227 people have recovered.

Wellington County reported 11 new cases on Wednesday, raising its total confirmed cases to 445.

Active cases increased by five from the previous day to 44. The active case count includes two people in the hospital, which is one more than the previous day.

Another six people have recovered from the disease, bringing the county’s total resolved case count to 396.

Its death toll of five has not changed since Nov. 26.

COVID-19 outbreaks

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared in a unit at Guelph General Hospital on Tuesday after three patients tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Outbreaks continue at two other facilities in Guelph: St. Joseph’s Health Centre and Chartwell Wellington Park.

Wellington County is dealing with three outbreaks at Morriston Park Long-Term Care in Puslinch, Wellington Terrace Long-Term Care in Fergus and Carressant Care in Arthur.

An outbreak at Carressant Care in Harriston has ended.

A COVID-19 outbreak at Cargill Ltd. continues after more than 30 confirmed cases were connected to the meatpacking company on Dunlop Street in Guelph.

COVID-19 in schools

Three cases have been connected to Bishop Macdonell Catholic School, while Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic High School and St. John Catholic Elementary School are reporting two cases each.

Eight other schools in Guelph and Wellington County are reporting a case each.

All schools remain open and there are no COVID-19 outbreaks connected to any of them.

Read more: Several Ontario hospitals should be ready to implement surge capacity plans within 2 days

Six cases have been linked to the University of Guelph. In five cases, public health said the risk is considered low. The university said contact tracing continues for the other case and public health continues to assess the situation.

