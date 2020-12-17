Rick Zamperin’s Week 15 NFL picks: Bills will clinch AFC East, Wild Card races remains tight

If I compared my weekly picks to one particular NFL team this season it would be the Las Vegas Raiders.

I started somewhat strong with my weekly prognostications, but I’ve had my share of ups and downs over the last few weeks, something the silver and black can attest to — certainly in the second half of their schedule.

Last week’s 7-9 against the spread is nothing to sneeze at but going 9-7 straight up left me feeling like Raiders coach Jon Gruden, who summarily dismissed defensive coordinator Paul Guenther after Vegas got lit up 44-27 last week by Indianapolis.

With three weeks to go, there is no time like the present to make a big charge down the stretch.

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders (-3) Week 15 opens in Sin City where the Raiders are looking to rebound from the aforementioned meltdown in Indy. The Chargers will put up a good fight on Thursday Night Football but will fall short. Las Vegas 30-24

Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos (+6.5) This is one of two games on Saturday, and provides another chance for the Bills to clinch first place in the AFC East Division for the first time since 1995. Buffalo gets the job done in the Mile High City. Buffalo 30-20

Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers (-8.5) The late game on Saturday has the Packers, who have already clinched top spot in the NFC North and currently hold the top seed in the conference, eyeing their fourth straight win against a Panthers team that has just one victory in their last eight games. Green Bay 33-21

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins (-2.5) Both of these teams are coming off a loss, but Miami at least put up a fight against the defending champion Chiefs while the Pats looked terrible against the Rams last Thursday night. Miami is at home and they have been more consistent than the Pats this season. Miami 27-24

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts (-7.5) The Colts beat the Texans a couple of weeks ago and Indy is back home for the first time in three weeks, so that’s a big plus. Houston is also coming off an embarrassing loss against Chicago and it looks like they want this season to end now. Indianapolis 31-27

Detroit Lions at Tennessee Titans (-10.5) Tennessee is trying to keep ahead of the Colts for top spot in the AFC South and host a Lions team that is hoping like heck that QB Matthew Stafford’s rib injury won’t keep him on the sideline. Either way, it won’t matter because the Titans have scored more than 30 points per game over the last four weeks and Detroit won’t get to that number. Tennessee 34-20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons (+5.5) After two straight losses, the Bucs righted the ship last week against Minnesota. Atlanta is now on a two-game slide and just doesn’t look right. Tampa Bay 28-24

Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens (-13.5) The Ravens have won two in a row and are coming off a thrilling 47-42 victory over Cleveland on Monday Night Football. The Jaguars, who’ve lost 12 straight, are going back to Gardner Minshew at quarterback. The Jags are about to run into a buzz saw. Baltimore 41-14

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings (-3) The team that loses this game is virtually out of the playoffs, so there is a lot on the line. Both the Bears and Vikings are frustrating to watch week-to-week because you never know what you’re going to get. Chicago pulls off the upset. Chicago 23-21

Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team (+5) Can Washington’s defence hold down QB Russell Wilson and the Seahawks? Washington is peaking at the right time, having won their last four games, and now sit atop the NFC East. Seattle makes the cross country trek after an easy 40-3 win over the Jets last week. The Seahawks win, but it’ll be close. Seattle 24-23

San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys (+2.5) At this point of the season, the 49ers are ready to pack it in while the Cowboys are just two games behind Washington for the NFC East lead. The team that has more to play for shows up in this outing. Dallas 31-30

New York Jets at Los Angeles Rams (-17.5) The point spread in this matchup indicates that this could be the ugliest game of Week 15. And I would agree. The Jets are 0-13 and are coming off a 40-3 beat down in Seattle, and now they have to tangle with the NFC West-leading Rams. L.A. has one of the best offensive and defensive units in the league and will stroll to victory. L.A. Rams 38-13

Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals (-6) Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts won his first NFL start last week when the Eagles snapped New Orleans’ nine-game winning run. The Cardinals snapped out of their three-game skid last week with an impressive showing against the Giants. Arizona’s defence will be the difference in this game. Arizona 20-17

Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints (+3.5) How do you spell game of the week? Chiefs at Saints. K.C. held on to beat Miami last Sunday to remain the best team in the NFL at 12-1. The Saints lost their grip on top spot in the NFC after getting burned by Eagles QB Jalen Hurts. Patrick Mahomes and the defending champs will be tested, especially if Saints QB Drew Brees returns from his stint on the injured list, but K.C. will prevail. Kansas City 30-28

Cleveland Browns at New York Giants (-4) The Browns must be kicking themselves after Monday’s loss to the Ravens. They had a chance to move one game behind AFC North leaders Pittsburgh, but instead, Cleveland will fight to keep their Wild Card status. The Giants didn’t show up last week against Arizona and will play better this Sunday, but the Browns ground attack will be too much for New York. Cleveland 23-20

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals (+12) After starting the 2020 season 11-0, Pittsburgh has dropped their last two games and suddenly find themselves looking up at the Chiefs who now occupy the top rung in the AFC. Playing the Bengals is the perfect medicine to cure what is ailing the Steelers. Pittsburgh 33-17

Overall straight up 134-76-1

Overall against the spread 82-123-3

