Spread the Warmth clothing drive collects thousands for Peterborough shelter systems

More than 3,100 articles of clothing and $420 in toiletries were collected in the recent “Spread the Warmth” campaign to support Peterborough shelter systems.

Spearheaded by Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith, the campaign collected socks, underwear, gloves, toques scarves and toiletries for the Brock Mission men’s shelter, Cameron House women’s shelter and the YES Shelter for Youth and Families.

“I am astonished at the success of this campaign,” Smith said. “People from all over the city and county of Peterborough came to support the Spread the Warmth clothing drive. “With the amount of donations we received, the shelter systems will be supplied with winter clothing well into the New Year.”

Among the donations:

2,063 pairs of socks (1,450 men’s, 556 women’s and 57 youth)

414 pairs of underwear (140 men’s, 212 women’s and 62 youth)

271 pairs of gloves (93 men’s, 140 women;s and 38 youth)

360 toques (54 men’s, 266 women’s and 40 youth).

$429.38 for toiletries

“We are so grateful to these very necessary items available to those who find themselves without a home to turn to — what an incredibly caring community we live in,” said Bill McNabb, executive director of the Brock Mission-Cameron House.

Nicole Lacey, Brock Mission-Cameron House program supervisor echoed the sentiment.

“It’s always so exciting to see our community come together to make things happen when there is a need,” she said. “Our community is so generous. A big thank-you to Dave Smith and his team for supporting the shelters. We are so grateful.”

Meagan Hennekam, executive director of YES, says the coronavirus pandemic has made it an “extremely difficult” year for youth and families experiencing homelessness.

“When the community comes together to help in this way, it provides some much-needed hope to the most vulnerable among us,” she said.

Jenn Kloosterman, Peterborough director for Youth Unlimited/The Bridge Youth Centre, says Smith’s office has been a “great partner” by sending warm gear and supplies to their packages at the “Feeding Youth and Families Together Program” — a partnership with Kawartha Food Share, Peterborough Youth Services, Food For Kids, which has been able to supply more than 470 families with food packages and supplies this Christmas.