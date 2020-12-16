Menu

Health

Manitoba, 3 Atlantic provinces to start 1st doses of coronavirus vaccinations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 16, 2020 6:31 am
Coronavirus: Vaccine arrives in Manitoba, first doses planned for Wednesday
WATCH: Vaccine arrives in Manitoba, first doses planned for Wednesday.

More provinces are planning to administer their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.

Manitoba says high-priority health workers will be getting the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine.

Read more: Nova Scotia hopes to immunize 70 per cent of residents, provides rollout plan

Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are also gearing up to start immunizations.

Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia began giving shots Tuesday, after the first ones in Canada were given in Ontario and Quebec on Monday.

Trending Stories

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also said Canada is to get up to 168,000 doses of Moderna’s vaccine by the end of December, ahead of schedule.

It has not yet been approved by Health Canada, but Trudeau said deliveries could begin within 48 hours of getting the green light.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 newscovid-19 canadacoronavirus canadaCoronavirus VaccineCOVID-19 Vaccine
