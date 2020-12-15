Hundreds of toys donated to the Lake Country Food Bank by RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Lake Country RCMP are sharing the yield of their newest most-wanted list: hundreds of toys for kids in the community to wake up to on Christmas Day.

The donation was made to Lake Country Food Bank in time for the holidays.

“COVID-19 has hit us all quite hard through this pandemic and we were hopeful we would have a great turn out with donations and support from the community,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, RCMP Southeast District.

“We certainly weren’t surprised (by all the donations) because Lake Country is very giving.”

To be in accordance with public health orders, Lake Country RCMP transformed its annual Cram the Cruiser event into a holiday toy drive to safely collect donations from the community.

Since the call was put out, approximately 250 toys have been collected and delivered to the Lake Country Food Bank.

“It helps families because there is so much stress at Christmas and to give that special gift is really important,” said Joy Haxton, Lake Country Food Bank executive director.

“For some, it is so exciting if they have written something to Santa and he actually delivers.”

All the toys are being packed up at the Lions Club of Lake Country where they will be matched with kids and family’s wish lists, making the holidays that much brighter for families who need a little extra help during the pandemic.

