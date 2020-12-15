4 charged after cocaine, guns seized in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

Four people have been charged after guns and cocaine were seized from a Wasaga Beach, Ont., home last week.
Officers say they seized two handguns, one of which was loaded, a Tazer, brass knuckles, 100 grams of cocaine and drug-trafficking materials.
Trevor McLaren, 34, and Nicole Santoro, 26, both from Wasaga Beach, Matthew Pickering, 23, from Markham, and a young offender who can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act have charged with weapon-related and drug-trafficking offences.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
