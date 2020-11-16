Menu

Crime

Two charged after victims allegedly held against will, assaulted in Clearview, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 16, 2020 6:37 pm
On Sunday morning, Huronia West OPP officers spoke to a man and a woman who were in distress at a Stayner area gas station.
Police handout

Two people have been arrested and charged after two victims were allegedly held against their will and assaulted at a Clearview, Ont., residence.

On Sunday morning, Huronia West OPP officers spoke to a man and a woman who were in distress at a Stayner area gas station. The two individuals told police what happened and two people were taken into custody.

Read more: Police investigate attempted kidnapping in Orillia, Ont.

Raymond Levesque, 49, from Stayner, Ont., was subsequently arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, three counts of kidnapping, three counts of forcible confinement, pointing a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Tracey Mills, 53, from Wasaga Beach, Ont., was charged with two counts of assault causing bodily harm, four counts of assault with a weapon, three counts of kidnapping, three counts of forcible confinement, pointing a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Read more: Man charged in connection with 13 break-ins at small businesses in Orangeville, Ont.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and are executing a search warrant.

Both the accused were held for a bail hearing.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Wasaga BeachHuronia West OppClearviewStaynerClearview assaultClearview forcible confinementClearview kidnapping
