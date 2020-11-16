Two charged after victims allegedly held against will, assaulted in Clearview, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been arrested and charged after two victims were allegedly held against their will and assaulted at a Clearview, Ont., residence.

On Sunday morning, Huronia West OPP officers spoke to a man and a woman who were in distress at a Stayner area gas station. The two individuals told police what happened and two people were taken into custody.

Raymond Levesque, 49, from Stayner, Ont., was subsequently arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, three counts of kidnapping, three counts of forcible confinement, pointing a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Tracey Mills, 53, from Wasaga Beach, Ont., was charged with two counts of assault causing bodily harm, four counts of assault with a weapon, three counts of kidnapping, three counts of forcible confinement, pointing a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and are executing a search warrant.

Both the accused were held for a bail hearing.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

